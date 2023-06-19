Another rollercoaster temperature week for metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A busy weather day on this Juneteenth holiday Monday. High fire danger through tonight for most of northern and southern Arizona, with Red Flag Warnings in effect. That is alongside a wind advisory that is also in effect through tonight.

The trough of low pressure that is bringing the area windy conditions today and tonight also dropped our temperatures from yesterday’s high of 109-the hottest day so far this year. Tonight, expect windy conditions to continue for most of the state and lows in the Valley in the upper 70s under a few clouds. Tuesday, breezy again out of the southwest with highs still below normal with cooler air behind that low system. We have a High Pollution Advisory for the Valley and Maricopa County for high ozone levels.

Sunny skies mid-week with near normal temperatures for Wednesday and Thursday, but another cooler system will drop our temperatures to nearly 100 degrees on Friday. A warmer weekend is ahead, with highs near 104 on Saturday, hotter on Sunday and Monday, with highs warming up to 108-110. We are already past our 30-year average of the first date of 110 (June 11), so we can’t hold off any longer! Stay safe and hydrated out in the sun!

