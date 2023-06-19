Active police investigation underway possibly involving a shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police investigation is underway in west Phoenix after reports that it may involve a shooting suspect.

Details are limited, but the reported shooting first happened around 11:30 a.m., near 21st Ave. and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, they are referring all additional questions to Department of Public Safety officials who has not yet commented on the situation.

No suspect has been identified, and details about what led up to the shooting are unavailable.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.