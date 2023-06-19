110 ° Day Contest
Active police investigation underway possibly involving a shooting in Phoenix

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 12:22 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A police investigation is underway in west Phoenix after reports that it may involve a shooting suspect.

Details are limited, but the reported shooting first happened around 11:30 a.m., near 21st Ave. and Thomas Road. According to Phoenix police, they are referring all additional questions to Department of Public Safety officials who has not yet commented on the situation.

No suspect has been identified, and details about what led up to the shooting are unavailable.

