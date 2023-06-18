Tucson woman celebrates 110th birthday surrounded by family and friends

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A Tucson woman celebrated a major milestone and entered a new decade! On Friday, Millie Skjordahl turned 110 years old! She celebrated this special birthday with a party surrounded by family and friends.

Skjordahl says that even though she can’t ballroom dance like she used to, she stays youthful by continuing to move around as much as possible and socialize. Recently, she’s taken up painting.

Skjordahl has lived a life of hard work and no regrets, as she says time is valuable and something you don’t get back. “I tell everybody, I’m a hard worker. My dad taught us when we were small, and that’s the first thing I tell people- don’t be afraid of working. Do your share,” said Skjordahl. “When I see people lazy around and just do nothing, wasting time, it hurts because this is valued time. You only have so much of that. Once it’s gone, it doesn’t come back.”

Happy Birthday, Millie!

