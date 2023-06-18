110 ° Day Contest
Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gilbert

A teenager is dead after an overnight shooting at a Gilbert house party.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen is dead after an overnight shooting at a Gilbert house party.

Gilbert Police responded to reports of a shooting around 12 a.m. in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Ash Street. When they arrived at the house, they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest and upper torso. Investigators learned that a fight had broken out in the backyard of the house when the shooting happened.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported, and no suspect has been found.

