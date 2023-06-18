Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A teen is dead after an overnight shooting at a Gilbert house party.

Gilbert Police responded to reports of a shooting around 12 a.m. in a neighborhood near Baseline Road and Ash Street. When they arrived at the house, they found an 18-year-old with a gunshot wound to the chest and upper torso. Investigators learned that a fight had broken out in the backyard of the house when the shooting happened.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported, and no suspect has been found.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.