110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Suns acquire Bradley Beal from Wizards

Multiple sources claim this is the new Big 3 for the Phoenix Suns.
Multiple sources claim this is the new Big 3 for the Phoenix Suns.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns are finalizing the trade to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Both fans and sports experts are claiming this will be the Suns “Big 3″--Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The deal will bring Beal’s 11-year run in Washington to an end.

ESPN reports that the Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, various second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates a point with center Brittney Griner (42)...
WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, and former college teammate Dallas Wings guard...
Arike Ogunbowale scores 35 points, lead Wings to 90-77 victory over Mercury, Griner
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round...
Chris Paul’s future with the Phoenix Suns uncertain after multiple conflicting reports
Frank Vogel is introduced as head coach of the Phoenix Suns - June 6, 2023
Phoenix Suns introduce Frank Vogel as next head coach