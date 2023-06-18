Phoenix Suns acquire Bradley Beal from Wizards

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns are finalizing the trade to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Both fans and sports experts are claiming this will be the Suns “Big 3″--Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The deal will bring Beal’s 11-year run in Washington to an end.

ESPN reports that the Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, various second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards.

Breaking: The Wizards are finalizing a trade to send Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns, sources tell @wojespn.



The Suns are expected to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, multiple second-round picks and pick swaps to the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/e0WvUV8Ysd — ESPN (@espn) June 18, 2023

