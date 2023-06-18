110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Phoenix Suns acquire Bradley Beal from Washington Wizards

Multiple sources claim this is the new Big 3 for the Phoenix Suns.
Multiple sources claim this is the new Big 3 for the Phoenix Suns.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Tim Reynolds
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 1:56 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns are finalizing the trade to acquire All-Star guard Bradley Beal from the Washington Wizards. Both fans and sports experts are claiming this will be the Suns’ “Big 3″--Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. The deal will bring Beal’s 11-year run in Washington to an end.

Phoenix has agreed to send Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and a package of future second-round picks to Washington, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade is pending league approval.

Bradley Beal is being traded to Phoenix, set to form a new power trio alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker after the Washington Wizards and the Suns agreed Sunday on the first blockbuster of the offseason, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said.

Beal — a three-time All-Star — waived his no-trade clause to make the deal happen, said his agent, Mark Bartelstein. ESPN first reported details of the trade. It is the second major acquisition for owner Mat Ishbia in Phoenix. He landed Durant for a massive combination of players and first-round draft picks just days after formally taking over the Suns in February.

Starting with 2017-18 — Beal’s first All-Star season — he’s averaged 26.0 points per game. That’s the 10th-best in the NBA over that span. He’s been an All-Star in three of those six seasons and made All-NBA in 2020-21, when he finished second in the scoring race for the second consecutive year.

Beal is entering the second year of what could be a five-year, $251 million contract; the last of those years is at his option and would pay him $57.1 million. Over the next four years, he’s owed about $207.7 million.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area.
Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
Castro, who has bipolar disorder, was reported missing over the weekend after her family says...
Goodyear police find woman who went missing after being released from jail

Latest News

Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates a point with center Brittney Griner (42)...
WNBA working with Brittney Griner and Mercury on travel options including charter flights
Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner, left, and former college teammate Dallas Wings guard...
Arike Ogunbowale scores 35 points, lead Wings to 90-77 victory over Mercury, Griner
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) in the second half of Game 1 of an NBA second-round...
Chris Paul’s future with the Phoenix Suns uncertain after multiple conflicting reports
Frank Vogel is introduced as head coach of the Phoenix Suns - June 6, 2023
Phoenix Suns introduce Frank Vogel as next head coach