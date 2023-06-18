Person dead after being hit by car while reportedly changing tire on I-10 in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A person is dead after being hit by a car while reportedly changing a tire on a freeway in south Phoenix on Friday night.

Around 11:30 p.m., the Department of Public Safety troopers responded to a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on the I-10 near Southern Avenue and the 40th Street exit. DPS says the call reported a vehicle in the roadway, and the person may have been changing a tire before being hit. The victim has not been identified. An investigation into the crash is underway.

The westbound lanes on the I-10 and ramps for the US-60 and I-10 were closed as crews worked to clear the scene. It has since reopened.

Amanda Araiza and Robert Elibe were stopped on the side of the I-17 near Union Hills Road to change a tire when a car lost control and hit them.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.