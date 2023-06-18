110 ° Day Contest
Oak Fire burns roughly 3,200 acres south of Tucson; 60% contained

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SONOITA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews in southern Arizona are working to contain a massive brush fire that ignited on Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Coronado National Forest reported a fire burning approximately 10 miles northwest of Sonoita. The fire has burned roughly 3,213 acres, and winds are pushing the flames north and east. Crews are using different fire suppression techniques to try to contain it. The Coronado National Forest says the fire is 60% contained as of Saturday afternoon.

The fire is burning 10 miles northwest of Sonita.
The fire is burning 10 miles northwest of Sonita.(Arizona's Family)

Firefighters are using a backburn operation to try and control the flames by lighting another fire close to the edge of it as a way to burn out the fuel between the brush fire and an established control line. Air resources are also being used to drop fire retardant onto the flames.

Highway 83 is closed in both directions due to the fire, but crews are expected to open the roadway by 8 p.m. on Saturday.

