Nonprofit helps Arizona single parent families battling cancer

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley nonprofit is helping single parent families keep their lives running as smoothly as possible during a cancer diagnosis.

On Saturday, the nonprofit, The Singletons, held an event for National Cancer Survivors Month and Father’s Day. The Singletons is dedicated to helping single parent families struggling with cancer. The event featured activities like a water slide, barbeque and live music. Volunteers also gave out monthly meal kits and household items to families. Organizers say the event is a chance for families to leave their cancer at the door and have some fun.

“We really want to promote time spent as a family. Trying to again just ease the financial burden that can come with a cancer diagnosis as well as just peace of mind, mental well being,” said Jody Boyd, CEO and Founder of The Singletons.

After single mother Michelle Singleton lost her battle with cancer in 2005, loved ones created, The Singletons in her honor to help Arizona single parent families struggling with the disease.

The nonprofit’s mission is to provide strength, hope and community to single-parent families battling cancer through monthly programs, healthy meal kits, essential household items, utility payments and programs to create friendship and camaraderie among single parent families.

The Singletons have been helping families for the last 17 years. They currently support 75 families in the Valley and Tucson. To learn more about The Singletons, click here.

