Man reported missing at Roosevelt Lake found by Gila County Sheriff’s Office

He was found Saturday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ –(3TV/CBS 5) - The man reported missing at Roosevelt Lake on Wednesday has been found, thanks to a multi-day search and rescue effort by the Gila County Sheriff’s Office and various local and national organizations.

48th Rescue Squadron U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Kory Wade was found dead at Roosevelt Lake on Saturday. He was reported missing around 2 p.m. on Wednesday during preparation for jump operations. Details surrounding his death are under investigation.

Colonel Scott Mills, 355th Wing commander, said Sgt. Wade will be missed. “Our thoughts are with Sergeant Wade’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” he said. “Davis-Monthan Air Force Base leaders are postured to provide comfort and assistance to our community as we navigate this tragedy together.”

