Hot Father’s Day ahead in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A hot day ahead in Phoenix! Plan on temperatures around 108 later this afternoon.

Please be sure to keep cool and drink plenty of water in this high heat. We will see the wind pick up later this afternoon around the state. Plan on gusts of up to 50 mph in northern Arizona this afternoon.

While we don’t have a red flag warning in the northern part of the state, the gusty winds could push fires that do start. In Phoenix, we could see gusts around 30 mph later this afternoon, so be sure to secure loose items if you are grilling outside for Dad!

Temperatures will fall as early as tomorrow in Phoenix, with highs dipping to the 105 range--normal for this time of year in Phoenix. Happy Father’s Day!

