Hot and breezy Father’s Day for metro Phoenix

If you have any outdoor plans for Father’s Day, make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Holly Bock has the forecast.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 5:34 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A ridge over northern Mexico is allowing temperatures across Arizona to make it into the triple digits. The average for this time of the year is 105 degrees, and our record for Saturday is 118 degrees, set back in 2021!

If you have any outdoor plans for Father’s Day, make sure you find ways to stay cool and hydrated. Temperatures in Phoenix are expected to be around 107 degrees. Then as we head into a new work week, a trough to the north will bring breezy to windy conditions across the state and cool our temperatures down.

In the higher elevations of Arizona, winds could gust to around 40 mph Sunday afternoon into Monday. The combination of wind, hot temperatures and low relative humidity will lead to an elevated risk of fire danger. Throughout the week, that trough will cool temperatures below average for this time of the year.

