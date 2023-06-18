Donating shoes as part of Good Soles drive

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A local organization is donating shoes to ensure every kid gets back to school with a new pair of shoes as part of Child Crisis Arizona.

“We believe every kid should get to go back to school with a new pair of shoes,” said Amanda Goessen, president and board member of Good Soles. Last year, every child at the center got 2 pairs of shoes after more than 600 pairs were donated. The goal for this year is 1,000 pairs of shoes to be donated just before school returns in August!

The donation program has been operating for seven years, and besides shoes, the organization has raised more than $10,000 for Child Crisis Arizona as well. Rita’s Italian Ice in Arcadia is the drop-off location until June 30, and when you come to drop off shoes, you get a free Italian ice treat!

Click here to learn more about the organization!

