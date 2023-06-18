Deadly overnight stabbing leaves man dead in Gilbert

GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after being reportedly stabbed to death in a Gilbert parking lot.

Gilbert Police responded to reports of a stabbing in a parking lot near Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue around 1:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man with multiple stab wounds and took him to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators learned he was stabbed during a fight with an unidentified man. No further details are available yet. Anyone with information is asked to call the Gilbert Police Department at 480-503-6500.

