Brush fire breaks out along I-17

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A brush fire has started along I-17, near Daisy Mountain Drive and Pioneer Road.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials report that although no roads are closed, the smoke could cause visibility problems for drivers. Drivers are asked to be cautious passing through the area.

NOW: A brush fire is burning on the east side of I-17 near Daisy Mountain Drive. This may cause visibility issues if the wind shifts. Use extra caution if traveling through the area. #phxtraffic pic.twitter.com/EGl6XAzmuo — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 18, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.