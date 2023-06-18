110 ° Day Contest
A 33-year-old man fell 4,000 feet to his death from the Grand Canyon Skywalk in Arizona, authorities say

The Skywalk is a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the canyon’s rim.
The Skywalk is a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the canyon’s rim.(Mohave County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)
By Ashley R, Williams
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 2:53 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) — A man fell 4,000 feet to his death from a popular tourist attraction walkway in the Grand Canyon, according to authorities in Arizona.

The man, only identified as a 33-year-old male, was on the Skywalk at Grand Canyon West before he went over the edge, plunging into the canyon below, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue said in a Facebook post.

On June 5, a technical rope rescue team responded to the Skywalk – a horseshoe-shaped glass bridge that extends 70 feet out over the canyon’s rim – after a report of someone going over the edge.

Two rope specialists “responded with (a) Kingman (Department of Public Safety) Ranger helicopter to the scene and determined the man was deceased,” the post read. The sheriff’s office said it is investigating the incident.

The man’s body was later transferred to the Hualapai Nation, a federally recognized Indian Tribe located in northwestern Arizona, the sheriff’s office reported.

Located outside of Grand Canyon National Park in the Grand Canyon West area, the Skywalk is managed by the Hualapai Tribe, according to the National Park Service. The Skywalk has seen more than 10 million visitors since 2007, according to the Grand Canyon West website.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and the Hualapai Nation Police Department did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for a comment.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

