Suspect arrested for attempted homicide after man shot near downtown Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say after an extensive investigation, officers have arrested a suspect who shot a man near downtown Phoenix on Thursday afternoon. Phoenix Police announced on Friday that 35-year-old Terrence Felder was taken into custody.

Just after 1:30 p.m., a DPS trooper was patrolling near 5th Avenue and Culver Street, just north of Roosevelt Street, when he was notified about a nearby shooting. The trooper saw the victim fall to the ground and Felder running away, police said. More officers arrived, and Phoenix firefighters rushed the victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

A man is in the hospital after he was shot near downtown Phoenix and a suspect is detained, police said.

Authorities began searching the neighborhood for Felder, and he was later found. Phoenix detectives booked Felder on charges of attempted homicide. Police haven’t said what led up to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

