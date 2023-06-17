Oak Fire burns roughly 5,500 acres south of Tucson; no containment

SONOITA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Fire crews in southern Arizona are working to contain a massive brush fire that ignited on Friday afternoon.

Around 1 p.m., the Coronado National Forest reported a fire burning approximately 10 miles northwest of Sonoita. The fire has burned roughly 5,500 acres, and winds are pushing the flames north and east. Crews are using different fire suppression techniques to try to contain it. As of Friday night, the blaze is 0% contained.

The fire is burning 10 miles northwest of Sonita. (Arizona's Family)

Firefighters are using a backburn operation to try and control the flames by lighting another fire close to the edge of it as a way to burn out the fuel between the brush fire and an established control line. Air resources are also being used to drop fire retardant onto the flames.

The Coronado National Forest says State Route 83 northbound near Santa Rita Road and southbound near Sahuarita Road are closed due to the fire. Highway 83 is expected to be shut down until Saturday morning.

