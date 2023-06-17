Nonprofit takes adults with disabilities on 4-day Grand Canyon expedition

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- For some people with disabilities, a rafting trip in the Grand Canyon may seem a bit far-fetched. However, Valley nonprofit Ability 360 partnered with other Arizona groups to make that dream come true.

More than a dozen adults with disabilities returned from the grand adventure, which included river rafting and even a helicopter ride! One month ago, Katrina Gerster and several others tagged along with volunteers from the nonprofit on a four-day expedition to the Grand Canyon. “I loved every moment of it! I struggle to find a favorite moment of it because I loved all of it so much,” said Gerster. The group went horseback riding, enjoyed the outdoors and slept under the stars. “Even with the critters, I wanted to be out there, ya know? Roughing it!” said Gerster.

Ability 360 partnered with Arizona River Runners to make the adventure as accessible as possible to everyone involved, including putting all-terrain tires on wheelchairs. “The wilderness by definition is not accessible. You try to do as little as possible to make something possible because when you are in the middle of nowhere, you can’t have a facility like this,” said Gus Lazear, Vice President of Operations with Ability 360.

Meanwhile, those like Gerster say she doesn’t let fear hold her back from any challenges. “I just never let it get to me. I just kept moving. OK, this is what you are going to do today and tomorrow’s a new day and you just keep, you have to keep going. You can’t let it stop you from living a good life,” she said.

Ability 360 plans to take another group on a four-day expedition next year. The nonprofit’s big goal is a 12-day adventure within the next few years.

