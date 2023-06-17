Motorcyclist dead after crash in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A crash has left a motorcyclist dead in Phoenix on Friday afternoon. Just before 4 p.m., investigators say officers arrived near 81st Avenue and McDowell Road and found a motorcyclist on the road with serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital but later died. His name hasn’t been released.

The driver involved in the collision stayed at the scene. Investigators are still working to find out what led up to the crash. McDowell Road is closed in all directions from 83rd Avenue to 79th Avenue.

