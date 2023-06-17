Man found shot to death in his car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found shot to death in his car in west Phoenix Saturday morning.

Phoenix police responded to reports of a shooting around 4 a.m. near 35th Avenue and McDowell Road. Officers found a man who had been shot multiple times inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. Video from the scene showed bullet holes and shattered glass on a BMW.

Detectives are still working to determine what led up to the incident and to identify any suspects involved. No other information has been released.

