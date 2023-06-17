110 ° Day Contest
Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant, expecting baby with Travis Barker, reports say

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022,...
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 27, 2022, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (Gray News) - Kourtney Kardashian is reportedly pregnant with her and Travis Barker’s first child together.

People reports the 44-year-old reality TV star is expecting her first child with husband Travis Barker, 47.

According to multiple reports, she revealed the news on Friday with a handwritten sign held up during her husband’s Los Angeles concert with Blink-182.

The couple later posted a video of the moment on Instagram.

In the clip, Kardashian can be seen holding a sign and jumping up and down in the crowd that said: “Travis I’m Pregnant!”

The video continues with the surprised drummer making his way into the audience to embrace his wife.

Kardashian and Barker are already parents to six children between them. The couple first started dating in 2021.

