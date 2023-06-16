On Your Side reveals Federal Trade Commission’s top 5 text message scams

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Text messages — we send and receive them numerous times a day. But what about text messages trying to scam you? Chances are you received at least one of them. According to the Federal Trade Commission, these are the top five text scams reported.

Number one is fake bank texts. One was sent to the On Your Side team. It states, “You made an attempt to change your debit card. Wasn’t you?” There’s another one, reportedly from Wells Fargo, indicating Your Account Has Been Locked. The scammer wants to scare you into clicking the links in both scenarios. If you do, you’re taken to what looks like a legitimate login site. But logging in immediately reveals your login information, and the scammer can drain your bank account.

Number two is fake package deliveries. This is another one On Your Side recently received. It claims to be from FedEx, and again, it wants to dupe you into clicking the link.

Number three is phony job offers. We found one claiming to be hiring for a part-time position. But there is no job, and you could wind up losing money. The scammer is looking to trick victims into replying and providing personal information.

Number four is fake Amazon security alerts. On Your Side received this one saying, “A login attempt to your Amazon Shopping was made from an unknown browser. Please make sure the following details are correct.” Again, it’s trying to spook you into clicking the link and taking you somewhere you don’t want to go.

Consumer experts say you should be on guard when you receive a strange text or call.

So, the next time you get a text from someone you don’t know, think twice about being spooked into clicking on something you don’t want to click on.

Number five involves a “free gift.” All you have to do is pay for shipping with your credit card. But there is no free gift, and the scammer now has your credit card information.

