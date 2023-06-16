110 ° Day Contest
Temperatures climb, winds pick up for central Arizona

The winds will pick up because another area of low pressure will move just north of us Sunday...
The winds will pick up because another area of low pressure will move just north of us Sunday and Monday.(Arizona's Family)
By Paul Horton
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 3:06 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A nice start to our morning, with lows in the mid-70s, well below our average of 79 degrees. This afternoon we will see high temperatures get up to 104, one degree below our average. Winds are expected to pick up this afternoon across the Valley and eastern Arizona.

Here comes the weekend, and warmer temperatures are expected as well. Temperatures are expected to peak around 105 to 108 on both Saturday and Sunday. Father’s Day will be the warmest day of the week, with a high of 108. Expect breezy conditions as well on Sunday afternoon.

The winds will pick up because another area of low pressure will move just north of us Sunday and Monday. The good news is this low will cool things down on Monday and bring us a few clouds. The high expected on Monday will be below average once again. Temperatures will stay below average through Wednesday. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

