Tempe seeking suspension of short-term rental license after shooting at party

Last month, a party ended in gunfire and chaos, although no one was hurt.
Last month, a party ended in gunfire and chaos, although no one was hurt.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 4:56 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Tempe homeowner is facing consequences after shots rang out at a party at his short-term rental property. Tempe’s crackdown on the homeowner is the first test case for the city’s new ordinance on short-term rentals.

In a city council meeting Thursday, neighbors spoke about the short-term rental in their cul-de-sac near Warner Road and McClintock Drive. Last month, a party ended in gunfire and chaos, although no one was hurt. “If there are any felony activities, we will certainly hold homeowners accountable,” said Deputy City Manager Tom Duensing.

In March, the city created an ordinance requiring short-term rental owners to have a business license and run background checks on renters. “Through our ordinance, we enacted that was effective in March, we’re able to suspend a license if we determine either an attempted felony or felony occurred at a short-term rental,” Duensing explained.

The City of Tempe is one of the many Valley municipalities that requires short-term rental owners to have a license.

On Thursday, the city council announced it sent the homeowner a letter of intent to file charges in civil court. The letter was a notice of violation and said the suspension would last 12 months, the longest amount of time allowed under the ordinance. Duensing said the charges are expected in the next few weeks.

The homeowner didn’t respond to calls from Arizona’s Family. Meanwhile, neighbors are hopeful it will bring change. “If we can figure this out on our level here in Tempe, this needs to be shared with all the greater Phoenix cities,” said Susan Price. Her neighbor Karla Martin echoed those same thoughts. “From here on, we’re going to see what happens with this case and other cases may follow,” she said.

Neighbors hope this push will set a precedent, showing short-term rental property owners there are consequences for unruly renters, property damage, and late-night parties that lead to criminal activity.

