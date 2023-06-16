110 ° Day Contest
Salt River woman sentenced to prison after toddler overdoses on fentanyl, dies

Burnette’s 18-month-old son died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Feb. 27, 2021.
Burnette’s 18-month-old son died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Feb. 27, 2021.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 11:40 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) A woman is set to spend the next 15 years behind bars after her toddler overdosed on fentanyl and died. Sarah Caitlin Burnette, 23, of the Salt River-Pima Maricopa Indian Community was sentenced to 180 months in prison earlier this week after previously pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter.

Burnette’s 18-month-old son died of acute fentanyl toxicity on Feb. 27, 2021. Later that year, she was charged with murder and child abuse in the death of her son and for exposing another child to the same risk. She pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter on June 12.

The case was investigated by the Salt River Police Department and the FBI.

