110 ° Day Contest
Your Life
Water Drive
Swim Safe
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Pope Francis leaves Rome hospital 9 days after surgery

Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 16, 2023,...
Pope Francis leaves the Agostino Gemelli University Polyclinic in Rome, Friday, June 16, 2023, nine days after undergoing abdominal surgery. The 86-year-old pope was admitted to Gemelli hospital on June 7 for surgery to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue that had caused intestinal blockages.(AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:13 AM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis on Friday was discharged from the Rome hospital where he had abdominal surgery nine days earlier to repair a hernia and remove painful scarring, with his surgeon saying the pontiff is now “better than before” the hospitalization.

Francis, 86, left through Gemelli Polyclinic’s main exit in a wheelchair, smiling and waving and saying “thanks” to a crowd of well-wishers, then stood up so he could get into the small Vatican car awaiting him. In the brief distance before he could reach the white Fiat 500, reporters thrust microphones practically at his face, and the pontiff seemed to bat them away, good-naturedly.

“The pope is well. He’s better than before,’’ Dr. Sergio Alfieri, the surgeon who did the three-hour operation on June 7 told reporters as the pope was driven away.

Following the surgery, Francis will be a “strong pope,’’ said Alfieri, who along with the crowd surged toward the exiting pontiff.

Hours after the surgery, Alfieri said that the scarring, which had resulted from previous abdominal surgeries, had been increasingly causing the pope pain. There was also risk of an intestinal blockage, if adhesions, or scar tissue, weren’t removed, according to the doctors.

No complications occurred during the surgery or while the pope was convalescing in Gemelli’s 10th-floor apartment reserved exclusively for hospitalization of pontiffs, according to the pope’s medical staff.

Right after the surgery, the Vatican said all of the pope’s audiences would be canceled through June 18. Among the high-profile appointments Francis is expected to have next week at the Vatican are audiences with the presidents of Cuba and Brazil, although the meetings haven’t been officially announced yet by the Vatican.

Commitments that have officially been announced include pilgrimages to Portugal in early August for a Catholic youth jamboree and a trip to Mongolia beginning on Aug. 31, a first-ever visit by a pontiff to that Asian country.

In just under two years, Francis had been hospitalized three times at Gemelli Polyclinic. In July 2021, he underwent surgery to remove a 33-centimeter (13-inch) section of his bowel removed because of narrowing of his intestinal. That, as well as abdominal surgeries years back in his native Argentina before he became pontiff, had contributed to the painful scarring, according to Alfieri. Then in early spring of this year, Francis was back in the hospital to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment for bronchitis, an illness Francis later said caused him pain and fever.

As a young man in his native Argentina, Francis had a portion of one lung removed following infection.

The latest hospitalization came just as Francis seemed to be walking better, with the aid of a cane, following months of often using a wheelchair because of a painful knee problem. He also has suffered from sciatica, a painful inflammation of a nerve that runs down from back to leg.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies say several witnesses reported the incident.
Two dead after plane crash near Superstition Mountains
This week's violations list includes discolored raw pork and a live cockroach under a sink.
Cockroach under sink, mold on cheese sauce among violations at Phoenix area restaurants
Detectives were on scene for several hours hoping to get Paris Drake to come out of the home,...
Gilbert Police find ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect hours after standoff
The Mexican gas station where Zach was reportedly defrauded reportedly has a history of ripping...
Scottsdale man says prestigious platinum credit card denied his $980 fraud dispute
If a washing machine hose bursts, 650 gallons of water will leak into your home every hour.
Insurance company warns Arizona homeowners to replace rubber hoses

Latest News

At least three deaths are confirmed after a tornado swept through a Texas town.
Texas community torn apart by tornado
Chad Doerman is charged with three counts of aggravated murder.
3 siblings fatally shot in Ohio; father charged with murder
3 kids fatally shot, father charged
A tornado ripped through the Texas Panhandle town of Perryton, killing three people, injuring...
Tornado devastates Texas Panhandle town, killing 3 and injuring dozens