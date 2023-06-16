110 ° Day Contest
Plan for major I-10 closures near Phoenix Sky Harbor this weekend

Be mindful if you're driving around Phoenix Sky Harbor or anywhere downtown.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:22 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Plan ahead if you plan on traveling on Interstate 10 this weekend near Phoenix Sky Harbor and downtown Phoenix. ADOT says a lengthy closure between the SR-51 mini stack and the US 60 will significantly impact drivers.

Traffic officials say eastbound I-10 will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Monday as crews conduct bridge work and continue on the Broadway Curve Improvement project. Several EB on-ramps between Third Street and Baseline Road will also be closed. Going around the airport? The SB I-17 connector to the EB I-10 is also closed this weekend.

Other closures to be mindful of:

  • Eastbound US 60 closed between I-10 and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for the pavement improvement project. I-10 ramps to eastbound US 60 are closed. Allow extra travel time.
  • Detours: Consider using EB Loop 202 (Santan) to northbound Loop 101. Drivers also can consider using eastbound Baseline or Broadway roads to travel beyond closure.
  • Northbound I-17 is closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday for a pavement improvement project. NB I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap and Peoria avenues plus Cactus Road are closed. Expect heavy traffic and allow extra travel time.
  • Detours: Consider using NB SR-51 to WB Loop 101 as an alternate freeway route. Northbound I-17 drivers also can consider exiting ahead of the closure and using northbound 19th Avenue to travel beyond the closure. Also, ADOT says the SB I-17 off-ramp at Greenway is closed for pump station removal.

In the West Valley, plan for another weekend of trouble as the I-10 narrows to one lane in both directions in areas between Verrado Way and SR-85 in Buckeye from 4 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday for the widening project.

For a detailed map for the road closures, click/tap here.

