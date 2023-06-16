Phoenix works to clear clogged drainage ahead of monsoon storms

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -From discarded plastic bags and loads of debris to all sorts of garbage, the drainage system in the city of Phoenix is full of unpleasant surprises, which can cause major problems during a monsoon storm. “If they are not cleared out then they are not going to be functioning correctly,” said Joel Zurita, senior water quality inspector with the city of Phoenix. Armed with a camera on a remote-controlled robot, Zurita and his crew can get an up-close look at Phoenix’s drainage system without physically having to get in and crawl around.

Their goal is to locate clogged areas ahead of the summer thunderstorm season to prevent flooding. “When they are actually polluted, it just, it just keeps the flow so it’s good to always clean these out so the flow can go continuously without any blockages,” said Zurita. Our Arizona’s Family crew saw some areas that appeared to be almost completely plugged up. The city said this year, one of the biggest issues entering the drains is litter. They stress the importance of properly throwing your trash away. “Mostly everything in the street is going to end up in the drain, even if you don’t see a storm drain in front of you. With a major rain event that’s where it’s going to ultimately end up in,” said Zurita. To hopefully prevent this, instead of physically going inside the drains, Phoenix sends water through the drains to clear the debris. “With that much pressure it’s going to jet out anything that’s in there,” said Zurita.

A nationwide network called Raspberry Pi has set up cameras in five states, including Arizona, to track lightning in real-time.

Another issue the city saw in their recent inspection is yard work debris ending up in the drains. The next time you cut the grass or trim your trees, they ask that you properly dispose of what’s left so it doesn’t end up in the drains.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.