Phoenix police share driving safety tips as Valley enters summer monsoon

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Driving in wet weather can be scary, especially for new drivers and those visiting unfamiliar areas. As Arizona prepares for severe weather to strike this summer, the Phoenix Police Department wants to share safety tips to know while on the road.

Good Morning Arizona’s Gibby Parra went out with officers Friday morning to get a simulation of what the monsoon rains, winds, and blowing dust can mean on our Valley roads and freeways.

Here are some tips to keep in mind:

Do not attempt to drive through a flooded road! The depth of water is not always obvious. The road bed may be washed out under the water, and you could be stranded or trapped.

Six inches of water can cause most cars to lose control.

Two feet of rushing water can carry away most vehicles including sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pick-up trucks.

Don’t drive around barricades. Barricades are there for your protection. Turn around and go the other way.

Treat non-working or flashing traffic signals at intersections as a four-way stop. Proceed with caution.

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground. Do not leave the car and enter moving water.

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Flood Watch means to “Be Aware.” Conditions are right for flooding to occur in the area.

Arizona’s Family is working to keep you and your loved ones safe this summer. See the complete Monsoon Safety Guide here or watch our entire First Alert Weather Monsoon 2023 special below.

The First Alert Weather Team as Arizona's Family prepares you for the 2023 Monsoon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.