Phoenix agrees to new contract with CASS despite spending concerns

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There are heated contract talks with Phoenix City Council regarding the state’s largest homeless shelter. The contract has a $4.4 million price tag but is now turning into a war of words between the nonprofit and a Phoenix city councilmember. “Some of my initial concerns were the types of outcomes we were getting, and we needed positive outcomes for our community members,” said Councilwoman Ann O’Brien. She’s doubling down after scathing statements to Central Arizona Shelter Services, or CASS, during contract discussions for the 600-bed shelter.

“We provide millions of dollars every year to CASS, yet we truly don’t know what’s going on,” O’Brien said during Wednesday’s council meeting. O’Brien claims CASS threatened to shut down if they didn’t receive additional funds in 2021. She also cited some homeless people staying at the shelter for years in what should be transitional housing.

CASS CEO Lisa Glow, who wasn’t at the meeting or had representation there, called it misinformation. “It was pretty hard to hear things that weren’t fully informed; we are working our butts off. We scaled up to 600 beds,” she explained. “It takes a toll when you’re working day in and day out.”

Whitney headed to one of St. Vincent de Paul's homeless shelters in downtown Phoenix.

Glow is accepting the city’s offer. $4.4 million makes up 17% of their operational costs, but there are a few key agreements, including oversight and transparency requirements. She said these are steps her nonprofit already takes. “We are an open book, and we always have been; we get a lot of public money,” she explained.

However, the biggest stipulation is allowing a non-voting seat for the City of Phoenix on CASS’s board. “That is the only way we are going to understand 100% about what’s going on and making sure that their board understands this. I want to ensure that the folks in the City of Phoenix who have the expertise, the comprehensive expertise, are the ones sitting at the table,” said O’Brien.

Glow said she had reached out to O’Brien for a meeting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.