Peoria-based ‘The Barn House’ awarded grant by Arizona Financial Credit Union

The animal rescue has years of experience and is based in the West Valley.(The Barn House)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:22 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- “The Barn House” aims to foster “healthy connections between humans, plants, and animals.” And in many ways, it does just that through a number of programs that include animal adoptions and rescue.

It also has a program designed to bridge people needing companion animals and a 20,000 square foot community garden. It’s no surprise this Peoria-based organization is doing wonders for the community.

Such work is no easy feat, either. Smaller startups and nonprofits often face uphill battles in getting adequate funding, financing and donations to keep their work afloat.

However, recently, locally based Arizona Financial Credit Union gave The Barn House a grant that helped them sustain their success. With every swipe of the credit union members’ Local Causes Visa Debit card, a portion goes into a community fund. That fund has now distributed over $150,000 to 60 nonprofits, including The Barn House.

Applications are now accepted until June 30 to participate in the giveback program. For more info, click/tap here.

