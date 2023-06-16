Man killed in ‘unprovoked’ bear attack in Yavapai Co.; neighbors tried to stop attack

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says a Tucson man was killed in an unprovoked bear attack near Prescott Friday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Steven Jackson was having coffee in the Groom Creek area just before 8 a.m. when a black bear began mauling him. The bear dragged Jackson 75 feet down an embankment. Deputies say neighbors heard Jackson screaming and tried to scare the animal away by shouting and honking car horns. However, it wasn’t enough to get the bear to stop. The animal didn’t let go of Jackson until one neighbor grabbed his rifle and shot the bear. When authorities arrived, they found both Jackson and the bear dead.

Investigators say Jackson was building a cabin in a remote and heavily wooded area. His family, who lives out of state, has been notified. The Arizona Game and Fish Department say the animal was a male black bear that was 6 to 10 years old.

The bear attack wasn’t near campsites, but officials are warning people to be cautious when camping, including locking up food and not leaving items out that may attract bears. Game and Fish also advises people not to shoot bears unless there’s a threat to you or someone else.

Yavapai County Sheriff David Rhodes emphasized that there were zero reports of any wildlife in the community appearing aggressive but that the attack seemed “predatory in nature.” The last deadly bear attack in the state was in 2011 in Pinetop. Sixty-one-year-old Lana Hollingsworth, a volunteer with the Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department, was mauled by a bear while walking her dog. Media reports from the time say the starving bear was rummaging through a trash bin 60 yards away when it charged and attacked her. The attack happened on June 28, and after undergoing seven surgeries, she died from her injuries, including a bacterial infection, on July 25.

Arizona’s Family has learned through eyewitness accounts of a bear spotted near the site of the attack earlier this week. It’s important to note that the bear attacks are extremely uncommon in Arizona and across North America. Records show this was the 15th bear attack in the state since the late 80s and the second deadly one.

What do we know about bears in northern Arizona?

According to Arizona Game and Fish, it’s common to see bears roaming if you live in black bear country. Here is a list of traits and behaviors of those that typically reside in our state. It is also against the law to shoot bears unless they present an immediate threat to you or others.

Weighs 125-400 pounds with males being larger than females

Stand about 3 to 3 ½ feet tall when on all four feet

Roam areas between 7 to 15 square miles

Typically live up to 25 years in the wild

Are most active at dawn and dusk

