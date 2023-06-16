110 ° Day Contest
Man dead, woman injured after shooting in east Phoenix

The officer was given Narcan and taken to an area hospital.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in east Phoenix Friday morning.

Detectives were called out to 51st Street just north of McDowell Road after 10 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man shot dead, and a woman also injured with a gunshot wound. A third adult, who hasn’t been identified, was also detained on the scene. Police say that everyone is accounted for, and there are no outstanding suspects. Detectives are still looking into what led up to the shooting and what role each person played in the incident.

