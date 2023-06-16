Lots to do across Phoenix and beyond this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - There’s a lot of fun things happening all across Phoenix and beyond this week, so grab your calendars and get ready for a weekend full of great music, pool time, Broadway tunes, drag brunches and galas!

Phoenix

June 17 - NSYNC vs. Backstreet Boys Drag Brunch | CBS Live: 21001 N. Tatum Blvd.

Get ready for the ultimate boy band tribute, full of good music, drag entertainment, and fantastic food and drink! For ages 21+, two drink minimum. Get your tickets here before they sell out.

June 17 - Kinky Boots | Paradise Valley Community College: 18401 N. 32nd St.

The Broadway favorite Kinky Boots is twirling and swirling into Paradise Valley Community College with dates starting June 16 until June 25! It’s based on the book by Harvey Fierstein and directed by Andrea Robertson. Tickets start at $18, and you can find them here.

June 17 - June Summer Splash Day | Alwun House: 1204 E. Roosevelt St.

Come out for some fun in the sun, just off Roosevelt Street. The Art Park at Alwun House will be transformed into an all-ages waterpark, featuring a 24-foot waterslide, and a lot more fun. Arizona Sno-Shack will also be there, with a deal for the first 100 kids under age 16 to get a free snow cone! And...it’s all free! For details, click here.

June 17 - CREEPSHOW | Cult Classics: 15257 N. Scottsdale Road, Suite #230

Cult Classics is hosting a movie showing of Stephen King and George Romero’s CREEPSHOW! It’s the 40th anniversary of the release of the show which was inspired by the ghoulish delights of a 1950s comic of the same name! There will be food and drinks available...all in the comfort of Landmark Theatre’s movie recliners. Tickets start at $16 and there are all kinds of VIP options available too. Click here for more details.

June 17 - Skate Hemapai | Heard Museum - 2301 N. Central Ave

The Heard Museum is kicking off “Skate Hemapai” this Saturday! It’s a celebration of skateboarding, culture and community. The museum has partnered with Cowtown Skateboard for a limited edition Nike “Decon” sneaker. The sneakers are expected to go fast and will be sold on a first-come, first-serve basis. Each pair costs $120. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and has fun for all ages! Part of the proceeds will also benefit the Phoenix Indian Center. For more information, click or tap here.

June 18 - TRIFECTA | The Rebel Lounge: 2303 E Indian School Rd

A tribute to Rush, Pink Floyd, and Tool is on its way to the Rebel Lounge this weekend for a show you do NOT want to miss out on. Tickets start at $12 if you buy in advance or $15 the day of the show. Rebel Lounge shows tend to sell out, so we recommend getting those tickets early. Click here for tickets.

June 18 - Father’s Day Lunch at the MIM | 4725 E. Mayo Blvd

The Musical Instrument Museum’s Cafe Allegro is hosting a three-course Father’s Day brunch. Some of the yummy food that will be served include jalapeño poppers, baby back ribs, fried chicken and more! The lunch is $45 a person and runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information or to see the whole menu, click or tap here.

For a list of more Father’s Day events in Phoenix, click or tap here.

Tempe

June 17 - Juneteenth Celebration in Downtown Tempe | Downtown Tempe: near S. Mill Ave, University Dr.

Come celebrate this fantastic Black history holiday in downtown Tempe with cultural demonstrations, community joy and celebrations! The party gets started around 7 p.m. and will kick off at Centerpoint Plaza. Black-owned businesses will also be set up so bring your dollars and support. No tickets--it’s all free!

June 18 - The Juneteenth Gala Fashion Show 2023 | Fashion and Business Resource Innovation Center: 132 E. 6th St.

This is the kickoff of the first annual Juneteenth Gala, hosted by La Mark Cole, LLC. and Arizona Royalty Salon, LLC! This celebration will feature cultural fashion, rich African history, and the reflection of progress and equality throughout the strides that the Black community has made. Click here for tickets.

Scottsdale

June 17 - Pride Bar Crawl in Scottsdale - 6th Annual | Boondocks Patio & Grill: 4341 N. 75th St

It’s Pride Month, so come get your drink on for a good cause. Last year’s Scottsdale Pride Bar Crawl raised more than $22,600 for The Trevor Project. This year, 20% of all proceeds will go toward Phoenix Pride! With tickets comes 1-2 complimentary drinks or shots, a US Stadium Party cup, food specials, waived cover at all venues, professional photographers, an afterparty, a crawl map, a custom pride badge and much more. Click here for tickets!

June 17 - Scottsdale Community Juneteenth Celebration | Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts: 7380 E. 2nd St.

Scottsdale is celebrating Juneteenth in style from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m., featuring games, education, fun, and more. Parking and the event itself are free, but RSVPs are encouraged for event planning. Click here for more information!

June 17 - Anger Release: Take Back Your Power | Abundant Space: 13610 N. Scottsdale Rd, #11

This workshop is all about letting go. There are a lot of emotions that play directly into our experiences of anger. If you’re feeling stuck in patterns, feel trapped in the rut of people-pleasing, battle mental health challenges, and more, this might be the workshop for you. Bring a pillow, a water bottle, journal, and pen. Click here.

June 18 - Octane Raceway 2023 Father’s Day Man Brunch | 9119 E Talking Stick Way

Octane Raceway’s annual “Man Brunch” is back, and you can celebrate Dad this Father’s Day with good food and go-kart racing. The track will be open to brunch guests from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and a reservation is required. It costs $49 per person and includes a gift for Dad. The brunch will have tasty food, including thick-cut bacon, pork sausage links, potatoes O’Brien, waffles, fruit and scrambled eggs. For more information or to make a reservation, click/tap here.

Now Open - Puttshack | Scottsdale Quarter - 15059 N. Scottsdale Rd #100

Are you ready to get your game face on? Puttshack is now open at the Scottsdale Quarter! This tech-infused mini golf is perfect for family outings or to take Dad out this weekend! Puttshack also have live DJs on weekends and features food from flavors all around the world. To book a reservation, click or tap here.

Chandler

June 17 - Father’s Day Comedy Show | Ginger Monkey Gastropub: 135 W. Ocotillo Rd.

Ginger Monkey’s Gastropub is ready to celebrate the dads and dad figures in your life with a comedy show by Dads for Dads! All guests must be 18+, with dinner and cocktails starting at 6 p.m. and the show starting at 7 p.m. Click here for tickets!

June 17 - Tempe Dance Academy Presents Dancing with Disney | Chandler Performing Arts Center

The Tempe Dance Academy is hosting a Disney-themed dance recital at the Chandler Performing Arts Center! This will feature students ages 3 through 18, showcasing a full variety of dance techniques for your enjoyment. Click here.

