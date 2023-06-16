110 ° Day Contest
Recycling plant fire burning in west Phoenix closes roads

75th Avenue is closed near Van Buren.
75th Avenue is closed near Van Buren.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Portions of 75th Avenue are closed as an fire burns at an industrial building in west Phoenix Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. near the Van Buren Street intersection. While details are still limited, fire crews upgraded the blaze to a second-alarm, indicating an expansive response as firefighters try to put out the flames. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news drone showed plumes of smoke coming from one of the units, but the extent of damages is still unclear.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information. Check back for updates.

