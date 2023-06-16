Recycling plant fire burning in west Phoenix closes roads

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Portions of 75th Avenue are closed as an fire burns at an industrial building in west Phoenix Friday morning.

The fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. near the Van Buren Street intersection. While details are still limited, fire crews upgraded the blaze to a second-alarm, indicating an expansive response as firefighters try to put out the flames. Aerial video from Arizona’s Family news drone showed plumes of smoke coming from one of the units, but the extent of damages is still unclear.

Arizona’s Family has reached out to the Phoenix Fire Department for more information. Check back for updates.

