Hot weekend ahead across metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Look for sunshine and a high of 104 in the Valley today. Dry weather is expected across the state with the exception of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms along the northern Arizona border.

As low pressure passes to our north today, breezy conditions are expected across the state. In the Valley, look for winds between 10 and 15 miles per hour out of the southwest this afternoon and evening.

As low pressure exits the region this weekend, high pressure will build in from the south. Hotter temperatures arrive as a result. Look for a high of 105 in the Valley Saturday and 108 on Sunday. That would mark our hottest day of the summer so far.

Temperatures cool only a few degrees next week and no rain is expected over the next 7 days.

