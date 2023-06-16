Electric truck company Nikola to lay off 120 employees in Arizona

COOLIDGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Another electric car company is announcing some employees will be let go in Arizona. Electric truck company Nikola Motor announced they’re cutting roughly 270 jobs, including 120 in Arizona.

The company says they’re reorganizing their workforce and cutting “non-essential spending” at the Phoenix, Coolidge and California plants. The job cuts are expected to reduce the company’s cash spending by over $50 million annually, and they’re looking to decrease their annual cash usage to under $400 million by 2024. Officials say 900 employees will remain employed.

“We are proactively managing costs and reducing expenses. We are streamlining operations, including our organizational structure, to efficiently execute our objectives,” CEO Michael Lohscheller said in a statement.

This isn’t the first electric car company to announce layoffs in the state. In March, electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors laid off 1,300 employees, including over 900 in Casa Grande, calling it a “cost-cutting move.” The news came just days after the company recalled hundreds of cars for sudden power loss. Casa Grande employees told Arizona’s Family they felt blindsided by the decision. Some were laid off after a shift, while others said their badge didn’t work when they went to work.

Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson sent out an email announcing the layoffs, and Casa Grande employees found out after working or when their badges didn't work.

Nikola officials confirm they’re assisting those recently laid off. The company was founded in 2015, and its headquarters are in Phoenix.

