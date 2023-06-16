110 ° Day Contest
Death row inmate wrongly convicted nearly 30 years ago released from Arizona prison

Barry Jones was released on Thursday.
Barry Jones was released on Thursday.(Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After nearly three decades in prison, a man on Arizona death row convicted of a crime he didn’t commit is free. On Thursday, the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry confirmed that Barry Lee Jones was released from prison. “After almost 30 years on death row for a crime he did not commit, Barry Jones is finally coming home,” federal public defender Cary Sandman said in a news release.

Jones was arrested for the 1994 death of 4-year-old Rachel Gray in Pima County. She was under his care and custody at the time. He was convicted in April 1995 and sentenced to death in July 1995. Jones’s legal team said his court-appointed lawyer didn’t conduct any investigation and didn’t discover the medical evidence that could have proved Jones wasn’t guilty of first-degree murder. That evidence was found later, and a federal district court judge ruled in 2018 that Jones’ convictions should be overturned. The United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit agreed. But the U.S. Supreme Court said in 2022 that federal courts didn’t have the power to review the case, ignoring its own precedents, according to the law firm.

The ruling kept Jones on death row but allowed the state to reconsider the evidence. The Arizona attorney general then asked the Pima County Superior Court to vacate his convictions and death sentence, which it did. “The flawed evidence supporting Barry’s convictions and death sentence resulted from a combination of shoddy and constitutionally deficient defense lawyering, junk science and myopic police work,” said Sandman.

However, Jones wasn’t an innocent man in May 1994. Evidence shown at trial proved he didn’t take Rachel to the hospital the night before she died, despite seeing how sick she was from an injury she later died from. As part of a deal with the state, Jones has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison, but since he spent more than 29 years in prison, he was eligible for release. Jones was moved from the Florence prison to the Pima County Adult Detention Center to finish paperwork and was released. “We are profoundly grateful to the Arizona Attorney General and the Pima County Attorney for taking a fresh look at Mr. Jones’s case and acknowledging he had never received a fair trial, just as the federal district court and the Ninth Circuit had previously found. We hope that Barry can enjoy the rest of his life in peace, surrounded by his family and friends,” said Sandman.

