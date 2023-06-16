110 ° Day Contest
Tanker truck driver killed in rollover crash on SR-51 in central Phoenix

The tanker seemed to have veered off the freeway and rolled over onto the side of the ramp.
(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 10:03 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety says they are investigating a deadly crash on the southbound lanes of the SR-51 in central Phoenix.

Troopers tell Arizona’s Family that a tanker truck rolled over onto the side of the off-ramp near Northern Avenue. The driver was thrown out onto the road and died at the scene. Details are limited at this point, but the southbound lanes of the freeway in the area were closed for a short period of time. Aerial video showed the freeway showed extensive damage on the entirety of the truck.

No other information was immediately released. Click/tap here for the First Alert Traffic map.

