Deadly crash partially shuts down Interstate 10 near Sacaton

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a car smashed into the back of a...
Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a car smashed into the back of a semi-truck.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 7:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SACATON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A deadly crash has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 near Sacaton on Thursday evening. Troopers confirmed at least one person died, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation. The victim hasn’t been identified. Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and saw a car smashed into the back of a semi-truck.

All drivers must exit near Nelson Road and expect delays. There is no estimated time to reopen the eastbound lanes. The westbound lanes are also delayed from an earlier crash, DPS says. For all traffic conditions, click here.

