Deadly bear attack under investigation in Yavapai County, deputies say

Breaking News Graphic.
Breaking News Graphic.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office says it is investigating an apparent deadly bear attack in the Groom Creek area, not far from Prescott early Friday morning.

Groom Creek is home to many campsites.
Groom Creek is home to many campsites.(Arizona's Family)

Deputies say that Arizona Game and Fish officials are on the way to the scene to investigate. Initial reports say that one person is dead and that the bear has been killed, however deputies are still working gathering information into how it occurred and what exactly happened in the moments leading to the attack. At this point, authorities don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

Arizona’s Family has multiple crews on the way to the scene. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

