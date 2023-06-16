Crews searching for jet ski rider who went missing at Roosevelt Lake

GILA COUNTY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Search and rescue crews are actively working to find a jet ski rider who disappeared at Roosevelt Lake earlier this week.

Deputies were called out around 2 p.m. Wednesday after someone reported that a jet ski rider had gone missing at the lake. Authorities then immediately began search efforts but were unable to find him. As of Friday morning, dive teams and help from federal air and drone crews have been activated to help in the search.

Now, deputies are asking the public to avoid the Bobcat Boat launch at Windy Hill recreation area. No other information, including the identity of the jet ski rider has been released.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.