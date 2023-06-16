Consumer Reports: Make your Arizona lawn look amazing

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Whether you need to cut, trim, mow, or water it, the testers at Consumer Reports log hours and acres every year evaluating lawn and garden products to help you pick the best for your yard, starting with lawnmowers. Misha Kolontai of Consumer Reports says, “It’s easy to get distracted by the features that some of these units come with. But if you’ve got a quarter acre or less a basic unit will cut your lawn and keep it looking great throughout the summer.”

Go green and get a mower with top scores for even cutting, mulching and handling with this electric battery-powered Skil. But the grass isn’t the only thing growing between you and your perfectly landscaped yard. A good string trimmer can help keep weeds at bay and tidy your outdoor space.

Consumer Reports checks how well a string trimmer can handle tall grasses and weeds and how quickly and neatly each one can trim along a walkway. Its latest tests reveal electric, battery-powered models are the trimmers to beat! “The great thing about these battery platforms is that most manufacturers are offering a variety of products that work with the same battery,” Kolontai said. This Ego string trimmer earns top scores across the board! And you can use that same battery and charger for EGO’s electric hedge trimmers.

Finally, consider a smart hose timer to keep your lawn and plants hydrated. “Smart hose times are basically just timers you can control on your phone. It helps with making sure you’re not overwatering your plants.” This Diivoo Smart Sprinkler is an affordable option that works well with Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

Now all you have to do is sit back and enjoy your yard this summer.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Consumer Reports. All rights reserved.