Shooting leaves woman dead, man hurt in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is dead and a man is hurt after a shooting on Thursday night in Tempe. Just after 8 p.m., officers arrived at Broadway Road, east of Interstate 10, and found the man and woman shot. The woman died at the scene, and the man was hospitalized. His condition is unknown.

No description of a suspect has been released. Authorities say due to the investigation, Broadway Road from 48th Street to 52nd Street will be shut down for an unknown period of time. The access road north of Broadway to I-10 will also be closed. The investigation is ongoing.

