Arizonans react to Supreme Court’s ruling on the Indian Child Welfare Act

For many Arizona Native Americans, the ruling of keeping the Indian Child Welfare Act is a sign that their community and culture matter.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 9:45 PM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Indigenous communities across the country are celebrating after the Supreme Court decided to keep in place the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA). The law, which has been in place since 1978, prioritizes keeping Native American children up for adoption or in foster care with Native American families and on their tribal lands.

For many Native Americans, the ruling is a sign that their community and culture still matter. “Tears were rolling down my eyes,” said Elisia Manuel, Arizona Native American adoption and foster care advocate.

Almost ten years ago to the day, Manuel was in her own adoption battle, doing whatever she could to adopt future daughter Precious into her family. Manuel says without ICWA, Precious would be with another family. Thursday’s news made the Apache mother of three so emotional. “This is the fight that we need,” she said. “It protects us, and we can’t lose this.”

The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed in 1978 after a high number of Native children were being placed with non-Native families and institutions. It established three preferences for Indigenous children when they are adopted or put in foster care. The first is placing children with their extended family, and then with other members of the tribe. If neither of those works, then to members of another tribe. “This law is going to protect our children, protect them keeping culture connected, their cultural needs, them as an individual,” Manuel said.

Silena Thomas faced the same challenges many face, including the translation and trust barriers those on Indian land may feel for medical providers in the city.

In the Supreme Court case Brackeen Vs. Haaland, the Brackeens (a white Texas family that had already adopted one Native child and wanted to adopt his sister) claimed ICWA went against what was best for the children. To that, Manuel shares her own story as a Native American who didn’t grow up on a reservation and wasn’t immersed in century-old traditions. “Here I am in my thirties, finally feeling connected,” she said. “So for the parents that feel like it’s not OK, it’s not OK for an adult either to feel like she’s barely feeling connected.”

Manuel also wants others to have their own opportunities for connections with Indigenous children, just not at the expense of those with tribal backgrounds. “Don’t be afraid to take in a Native child,” she said. “Because once you do that, you have a chance to be a part of our beautiful culture and be a part of our beautiful state.”

