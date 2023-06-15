110 ° Day Contest
What pausing interest rate hikes could mean for Phoenix-area home buyers

The Federal Reserve is pausing raising interest rates so experts weigh in on how it'll impact the Phoenix-area housing market.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:46 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s no secret that high inflation has hit families across the country hard for more than a year. The Fed Reserve’s benchmark rate is at its highest level in almost 16 years, increasing the cost of essentials like groceries and gas, making it difficult to keep up with the cost of living. “There’s a lot of failures in regional banks because of the rate increases by the feds, that puts us in a bit of a credit crunch where it’s going to be harder to get loans, harder for consumers and businesses to get loans,” said Rick Merritt, the president of Elliott D. Pollack & Company.

Because of the sharp interest rate increases over the last 15 months, car loans are at a 15-year high and mortgage costs double what it did in 2021. “The biggest impact the Fed’s decision has is that it’s an indicator of where inflation is going in the long term,” said Frank Preciado with Price Mortgage.

Loan officers at Price Mortgage say there is often confusion that the interest rate hikes play into mortgage rates. “The Fed rate is not what mortgage rates do. They don’t go hand in hand,” said Andy Price.

Right now, mortgage rates are around 6.8%. While we may not see an immediate drop in mortgage rates, they are impacted by inflation in the long run. The pause is to get a chance to evaluate how central bankers’ moves over the past year are affecting the economy. “We’ll probably end up with a little bit of lower inflation by the end of this year, next year probably inflation will be down again, but probably not back to normal by 2025,” said Merritt.

Some measures of underlying price pressures remain high. (CNN, POOL)

The Fed hinted at the possibility of additional rate hikes before the end of the year. However, it’s unclear when those increases might happen. “Even though they’ve done a great job to bring down inflation. You know it was at 9.6 toward the end of last year. We were down to 4.1 this month. That’s still above the 2% target the Fed has,” said Preciado.

