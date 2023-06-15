Weekend warm-up for Father’s Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It was a nice start to our morning with lows in the mid-70s; our average low is 79 degrees this time of year. This afternoon will also be pleasant, with highs around 101, four degrees below our average high. Our amazing stretch of below-average temperatures is coming to an end as a ridge of high pressure builds over our state.

This ridge will heat things up tomorrow with a high of 105, but that is our average high temperature this time of year. Expect to see the winds pick up tomorrow afternoon as well. Temperatures will be even warmer for Father’s Day weekend. We will see a high of 106 on Saturday and 107 on Father’s Day, with plenty of sunshine.

Next week we could start to see a slight cool down Monday through Wednesday as a low drops from the Pacific Northwest. This trough will move north of us and cause temperatures to fall below normal. It’s the first official day of the Monsoon. Don’t forget to check out our Monsoon special tonight at 5:30. There’s no sign of any monsoonal activity in the forecast for the next seven days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.