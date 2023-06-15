110 ° Day Contest
Watch: Suspect breaks into North Scottsdale home with housesitter inside

An intruder, possibly armed, broke into a north Scottsdale home earlier this month and the housesitter was still inside.
By Holly Bock
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — An alert on a Valley couple’s Ring camera shows someone broke into their home and was walking through the house with what appears to be a gun while they were on vacation in Europe. Inside the north Scottsdale home was their housesitter.

The homeowners immediately called their housesitter and told her a man was inside the home. It happened around 1 a.m. on June 4 off 104th Street near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Scottsdale police say they still haven’t found the suspect. Addy Mower has watched the home for several years but had no idea someone was in the house for a couple of minutes. She credits the owners’ dogs for scaring this person off and keeping her safe.

In the video, you can see a man holding what appears to be a gun, walking down the hallway toward Mower’s room. “Luckily, the door was open, so the dogs saw him approaching and ran at him,’ she said. As the man runs from the dogs, that’s when Mower gets a phone call from the owner. “She was like, ‘someone is in the house. I don’t know too much details. We saw the footage, lock yourself in the room we are calling the cops,’” Mower said. “I was in shock. I couldn’t answer for a second but once I realized I was like, oh my gosh I need to hide.”

A group of teenagers is in custody after they allegedly broke into a newly built home and caused damage while parting. (Source: Arizona's Family)

Addy says at this point, she didn’t know what to do. She wasn’t sure if he was still inside. “I got up out of the bed, locked the door and sat in the corner of the room and was peeking through the window to check when cops were getting there,” she said.

Luckily within minutes, Scottsdale Police officers showed up. They searched the house and neighborhood but never found the person. While Mower is shaken up, she says the outcome could have been much different if it weren’t for the dogs. “I bought them all treats last week just as a thank you because if they weren’t there he would have pursued the room and I don’t know what I would have done if he walked in with a gun,” she said.

Police say they are still investigating this and have assigned a detective to the case. Addy says they don’t think any valuables were taken, but they did rummage through one of the guest bedrooms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

