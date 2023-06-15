UPS to install air conditioning in delivery trucks starting in 2024

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- UPS drivers will be getting some relief from the Arizona heat in the near future. The company has agreed to begin installing air conditioning in their delivery trucks nationwide early next year. Most drivers, including in Arizona, only had fans on the dashboard.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, all newly purchased delivery vehicles will have air conditioning and be sent to the hottest parts of the country first. To cool down drivers, UPS will also install cab fans in their trucks to provide more airflow, along with an air intake vent. A second fan will also be added to vehicles with no air conditioning by June 1, 2024.

In addition to the air conditioning and fans, exhaust heat shields will also be installed on the vehicles’ floors. UPS says these shields can cool down the floor temperature by up to 17 degrees. For more information, click or tap here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.